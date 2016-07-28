Hillary Clinton officially accepted her Democratic presidential nomination for the Nov. 8 election on Thursday in the most important speech of her career.

Clinton's daughter Chelsea Clinton introduced her mother on stage while former president Bill Clinton followed the speech from the vast crowd.

"Thank you, it is such an honor for me to be here tonight. I'm here as a proud American, a proud Democrat, a proud mother, and tonight in particular, a very, very proud daughter," she said.

Hillary addressed her supporters saying "Your cause is our cause," "Our country needs your ideas, energy, and passion."

"We are clear-eyed about what our country is up against. But we are not afraid," she said.

Hillary took the opportunity to criticize her opponent Donald Trump who has raised eyebrows with several controversial statements.

Clinton ran for president eight years ago but lost the democratic party nomination to Barack Obama, who fully supports her in becoming America's next leader.

The former secretary of state already made history by being the first female presidential nominee of a major US political party.

Democratic delegates gathered at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) anxiously waited for Hillary Clinton's speech.