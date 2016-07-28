Syria's Bashar al Assad has announced an amnesty deal for rebels who lay down their arms and surrender to his forces over the next three months.

The deal was issued through a decree on state-run news agency SANA on Thursday and also urged that all prisoners held by the rebels be freed.

"Everyone carrying arms...and sought by justice...is excluded from full punishment if they hand themselves in and lay down their weapons," SANA announced.

The offer comes in the wake of a regime offensive that has succeeded in encircling rebels in the eastern part of Aleppo.

Syrian regime forces and their allies have completely surrounded the main rebel enclave in the city of Aleppo and are urging the rebel fighters there to surrender. But humanitarian groups have stated that a major catastrophe could take place if the siege on the rebel-held areas of Aleppo continues.