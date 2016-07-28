US President Barack Obama urged Americans to "carry" Hillary Clinton like they "carried him" in a rousing speech that electrified the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Obama implored the Democrats to enable Clinton to finish the job he started with his election nearly eight years ago, terming the battle against Republican rival Donald Trump a "fundamental choice" about what America stood for.

"There has never been a man or woman, not me, not Bill - nobody more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States," Obama said to cheers at the convention.

Hillary, married to former president Bill Clinton, will accept the party's White House nomination in a speech which will wrap up the convention Thursday night. The election is on November 8.

"Tonight, I ask you to do for Hillary Clinton what you did for me. I ask you to carry her the same way you carried me," Obama said. When he finished, she joined him on stage where they hugged, clasped hands and waved to the crowd.

The two were rivals in the hard-fought 2008 campaign for the Democratic nomination. After winning that election to become America's first black president, Obama appointed Clinton his secretary of state and now looks to her to carry on his legacy.

Republicans have painted Clinton as a Washington insider who would represent a "third term" for what they view as failed policies under Obama, elected to a second term in 2012.

Speaking to delegates, Obama offered an alternative to businessman Trump's vision of the United States as being under siege from illegal immigrants, crime and terrorism and losing influence in the world.

"I am more optimistic about the future of America than ever before," Obama said at the convention.

A US senator and former secretary of state, Clinton made history on Tuesday when she became the first woman to secure the presidential nomination of a major party. She will lead the Democrats against Republican nominee Trump.

Obama took aim at Trump's campaign slogan and promise to "Make America Great Again."

"America is already great. America is already strong. And I promise you, our strength, our greatness, does not depend on Donald Trump," he said.

"Preach!" members of the crowd shouted. "Best president ever," someone screamed.

Obama listed what he described as progress during his two terms in office, such as recovery from an economic recession, the Obamacare health care reform act and the 2011 killing of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

He said American values, not race, religion or political preference, were what made the United States great.