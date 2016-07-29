At least 15 civilians were killed and many wounded in fresh air strikes by US-led coalition in Syria on Thursday morning.

These civilians were targeted in the coalition jets bombardment in the town of Ghandoura, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, said it had "initiated an assessment following internal operational reporting that a strike today near Manbij, Syria may have resulted in civilian casualties."

The strikes came a day after the coalition opened a formal investigation to determine whether its air strikes last week near Manbij claimed more than 100 civilian lives including children.

Around 600 Syrians including 136 children have been killed in coalition air strikes since September 2014, according to an Observatory toll.

More than 520 US airstrikes since 21 May have killed between 229 and 425 civilians overall.