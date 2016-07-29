Radar records from the night of the failed military coup in Turkey indicate that three fuel tankers that took off from Incirlik Air Base refuelled F-16's at least twenty times.

The first tanker took off from Incirlik Air Base on July 15 at 21:45 pm and returned to the base the next morning at 05:28 am. It flew over Ankara refuelling F-16's that were participating in the first wave of the failed coup attempt.

The second tanker took off from Incirlik Air Base at 21:50 local time and returned at 06:03 the next morning. The tanker flew over Afyon, Ankara, and Istanbul where jets were flying low over cities at high speeds triggering sonic booms.

The third tanker took off from the base on July 16 04:59 local time and returned 10:42 am. During its 6-hour flight the tanker flew over the Black Sea region and Ankara and provided fuel for F-16's.