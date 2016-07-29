Four convicted drug traffickers, including three Nigerians were executed in Indonesia on Friday as part of its war against drugs, although another 10 scheduled executions were delayed.

Attorney General H. Muhammad Prasetyo said as many as 14 people were originally set to face the firing squad together on Friday, but officials decided that a "comprehensive review" was needed to "avoid any mistakes" in the 10 cases.

The dates for the next set of executions has not been set yet, he added.

Those executed were shot during a thunderstorm shortly after midnight on Nusakambangan Island in Central Java.

The government ignored international calls for clemency and pushed ahead with its drive against narcotics.

At least two prisoners among the group of 10, a Pakistani national and an Indonesian woman have applied for presidential clemency, their representatives said.

The Pakistani national's execution has been "stopped for now" according to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry due to diplomatic contacts between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Indonesia has become a "business field' for the production, distribution, import and export of drugs, Prasetyo said.

The death penalty has been widely accepted by the Indonesian public, but police had to break up a protest outside the prison on Thursday by members of a migrant group who called for mercy for the local woman who was scheduled to be executed.