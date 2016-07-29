Race relations in Australia has deteriorated to such an extent that some community leaders fear violence will erupt in a political vacuum where the new government, elected with a bare majority, must rely on the support of parties that have fomented the discord.

The potential for violence after a bitter election campaign, which featured calls for a ban on Muslim immigration, is palpable for people like Afghan-born Sydney resident, Muhammad Taqi Haidari.

Haidari, from Afghanistan's Shiite Muslim Hazara minority, no longer tells people his name is Muhammad, preferring to use Taqi.

"When there is a problem like in Paris and now in Nice they hear the name Muhammad. They include me as one of those Muhammads."

Australia, a staunch US ally with troops in Afghanistan and Iraq, has been spared the mass violence that has become common among other US allies, particularly Europe.

In just over a month, scores of people have been killed in Paris, Nice and Germany, many of them in attacks claimed by DAESH.

Machete-wielding attackers and suicide bombers have also struck with devastating effect in Bangladesh and the Afghan capital Kabul.

In Australia, once fringe parties such as Pauline Hanson's One Nation, which first gained international notoriety in the late 1990s, have exploited the fear such attacks have generated by saying that Muslim immigration must be stopped.

Hanson was originally a Liberal Party candidate for federal elections in 1996.

After she made some incendiary remarks against the indigenous Australian Aborigines, she was disendorsed by the party.

But she was still able to win the elections which made her the first female independent to gain a seat at the House of Representatives.

In 1997, she co-founded her One Nation with David Ettridge and David Oldfield on a anti-multiculturalism political platform.

Many community leaders such as Stepan Kerkyasharian, a veteran former head of a government anti-discrimination board, fear their rhetoric will also generate retaliatory acts against Muslim migrants.

Escalated Political Tension

The more pressing concern is after the narrow win secured by Australia's conservative coalition in July 2 elections, a stronger voice has been given to to fringe political players like Hanson.

"The intensity and feeling has been there for some time but it has now made it into the public discourse. It would be a serious mistake to underestimate the potential for violence," Kerkyasharian told Reuters.

"Unfortunately there has been a reluctance on the part of political leadership to engage people in rational debate and discussion on this matter."

Race relations have threatened to erupt in the barely four weeks since Hanson secured her return to the Australian parliament.

Her public appearances have attracted protesters and supporters in numbers rarely seen in Australian politics.