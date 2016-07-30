Garip Ay, a 32-year-old artist, uses water, oils and brushes to create extraordinary art work, revitalizing an art technique called Ebru, or "marbling."

Ay's work came to the world's attention when he painted an Ebru version of Van Gogh's "The Starry Night." His piece made international news and garnered almost 30 million views on Facebook.

Ebru, or "face of water," is an ancient art form where the artist uses coloured oils to paint on thickened water with a thin metal rod, later to transfer the masterpiece to paper.

While Ebru traditionally focuses on the physical record of the design the artist paints on the water, Ay takes the art to another level, by undermining the value of final print and focusing mainly on the painting process itself.

"I am not an Ebru master," Ay told TRT World, "and I am not interested in becoming one."

"I just like to experiment, try new techniques everyday. I like to distort images, doing something, and then trying the opposite. Experimenting has been my method for the last 4-5 years."

"The Ebru you see on the wall is passive. But if you watch the process, if you witness it, it is pure pleasure. The video has become Ebru's melody," the young artist said.

"People ask me if I am going to do a Van Gogh series, or if I will do Ebru versions of impressionist paintings. For me, this is very limiting. It is taking the easy way. Why would I limit myself, when Ebru is compatible with so many different art forms. It is metamorphosis, it has many faces," he said.

Ay took part in various projects, including a music video clip and infomercial using the Ebru technique.

"I am not an Ebru artist, neither am I a video artist. I am an artist who adapts Ebru to video."

He said he was a hyperrealist before, but at some point, he had to admit that he "can't take full control of Ebru."