Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan said on Friday he was not optimistic about the future of Syria.

"I don't know whether or not Syria can be put back together again," Brennan told the annual Aspen Security Forum. His comments were a rare public acknowledgement by a top US official that Syria may not survive a five-year civil war in its current state.

"We need to be able to have some sense that Assad is on the way out […] it needs to be clear that he is not part of Syria's future. Until that happens until there is at least the beginning or the acknowledgement of that transition."

The CIA director added, "…I don't know whether or not Syria can be put back together again whether it's going to be some type of confederal structure where the various confessional groups are going to have the lead in governing their portions of the country."

Brennan also expressed caution, saying Iraq issue needed to be addressed for "some semblance of tranquillity in Syria".

Similar fears about Syria's future were made by US Secretary of State John Kerry in February 2016 when President Bashar al Assad and rebel groups were to accept a cease fire plan.

Kerry had warned "real decisions" about a political transition were essential over the next few months or else things could get uglier.

"It may be too late to keep it as a whole, Syria, if we wait much longer," he said.

On July 28, 2016, Assad offered an amnesty deal to rebel fighters and Russia insisted those who surrender would be allowed passage from Aleppo through three humanitarian corridors.

As Russian and Syrian forces escalate their assault on Aleppo, the corridors come as a sign of a changing tide. When the city was taken over in large parts by rebel forces, it was seen as a sign of Assad's imminent downfall. The last two months have seen regime forces push back – successfully, leading other stakeholders to wonder what the offer of a humanitarian corridor actually means.

According to Kerry, the US was trying to determine whether a Russian plan for a humanitarian operation in Syria is sincere.

He said on Friday that if it proves a "ruse" it could ruin cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

Examining the corridor offer

Previous amnesty offers have resulted in the separation of men from their families, with no indication of if and when they would be returned.

According to news agency Reuters, many of the 250,000 civilians trapped for weeks inside the besieged rebel-held sector of Aleppo have so far stayed away from "safe corridors" that Moscow and Damascus promised for those trying to escape the most important opposition stronghold in the country. However, RT.com suggests civilians were being prevented from leaving by rebel forces.

US officials have suggested the plan may be an attempt to depopulate the city so the Syrian army can seize it. The Syrian opposition called it a euphemism for forced displacement of the inhabitants, which it said would be a war crime.

Aleppo, Syria's biggest city before the war, has been divided since 2012 into government and rebel sectors. Retaking it would be the biggest victory for Assad in five years of fighting, and demonstrate the dramatic shift of fortunes in his favour since Moscow joined the war on his side last year.

This would also be an embarrassment for Kerry, who has led a diplomatic initiative with Moscow aiming to let the Cold War superpower foes cooperate against terrorist groups such as DAESH and restore a ceasefire for the wider civil war which collapsed in May.

Asked about the Russian operation, Kerry said Washington was still unsure of Moscow's intent: "It has the risk, if it is a ruse, of completely breaking apart the level of cooperation."

He said, "On the other hand, if we're able to work it out today and have a complete understanding of what is happening and then agreement on the way forward, it could actually open up some possibilities." He said he had spoken with Moscow twice in the past 24 hours to try to clarify Russian intentions.

The White House also voiced its doubts. "Given their record on this, we're sceptical, to say the least," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said at a news briefing.

France also said the Russian plan for humanitarian corridors to allow residents of Aleppo to flee the besieged Syrian city were not a "credible response".

France's Foreign Ministry said the city's residents should have access to aid under international humanitarian rules and remain safely at home.

"In this context, the idea of 'humanitarian corridors' consisting of asking Aleppo's residents to leave the city does not offer a credible response to the situation," the ministry said in a statement.

However, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Defence Minister Anatoly Antonov as saying on Friday that Russia's operation in the Syrian city of Aleppo is exclusively humanitarian.