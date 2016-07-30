Texas state police confirmed that 16 people died on Saturday in the crash of a hot-air balloon, which eyewitnesses said struck power transmission lines and burst into flames before plunging into a pasture.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:40 am local time (1240 GMT), when the balloon crashed into a field near Lockhart, around 30 miles south of Austin, Lynn Lunsford of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

"It does not appear at this time that there were any survivors of the crash," the Caldwell County sheriff's office said, which received an emergency call about a possible accident.

"When the Emergency Responders and the Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene, it was apparent that the reported fire was the basket portion of a hot air balloon," it added in a statement posted on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety later confirmed that 16 people were dead.

The spokesman said the balloon probably belonged to a tour group that offers hot-air balloon rides.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott offered condolences to those affected by the crash.