Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while paying glowing tributes to the victims of July 15 coup attempt, slammed countries which failed to show solidarity with Turkey following the putsch.

"Any country and any leader who does not worry about the life of Turkish people and our democracy as much as they worry about the fate of puschists are not our friends," Erdogan said while addressing the Martyrs' Memorial Day ceremony held at the presidential complex in Ankara to commemorate victims of the failed coup.

He said the attitude of many countries and their officials over the coup attempt in Turkey is shameful in the name of democracy.

Erdogan also criticised the European Council and the European Union for their failure to pay a visit to offer condolences, saying their criticism over Turkey's post-coup measures was 'shameful'.

He said his country has not made any compromise to the implementation of laws even after the July 15 coup attempt.

"Every step we have taken, every decision we have made …. it has been under the constitution [and the country's] laws."

He said the post-coup attempt measures being carried out in the country's institutions such as the parliament, National Security Council, council of ministers and other ministries were in line with the law.

During his speech, the President also shared latest figures of the victims in the failed coup.

"On the night of July 15, a total of 237 people, including 170 civilians, 62 police officers and five soldiers were martyred. As of today, 2,191 people were injured," he said.

"We have an obligation to establish justice. However, this is a democratic, constitutional state governed by a parliamentary system," Erdogan said.