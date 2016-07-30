Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid on Saturday lost a confidence vote in parliament, after just a year and a half in office, clearing the way for a new government that must push through delayed economic reforms.

Out of 217 MPs overall, 191 were present for the vote. A total of 118 MPs voted to unseat Essid, three voted for him to stay at the helm of the North African nation and 27 abstained.

Essid, a technocrat in office less than two years, had been under fire for failing to tackle the country's economic crisis, high unemployment and a series of terrorist attacks.

President Beji Caid Essebsi has also called for a new unity government to speed up reforms.

Ahead of the vote, MPs earlier on Saturday praised Essid for his "integrity" but also criticised his record.

Abdelaziz Kotti, of Nidaa Tounes, spoke of "a big economic crisis... and a government incapable of finding solutions and giving Tunisians hope."

Former prime minister Ali Lareyedh, of the Islamist Ennahda party, said the government had been "too weak".