The Italian navy along with aid agencies have saved 935 migrants on eight boats in a single day off the coast of Libya, bringing the total number of people saved since Thursday to 6,000.

In one operation by the vessel Vega, "five migrants were picked up out of the sea, three people were resuscitated and two were already dead," it said on its Twitter account.

That operation was one of eight that took place on Saturday involving a total of 935 migrants. The migrants were transported onto coast guard patrol boats and taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa, the southernmost part of Italy.

It is not yet clear what the origins of the migrants were but the majority of migrants using this route to Europe are from the African continent.

The UNHCR's latest figures from this month show that 89,217 people, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa have arrived in Italy by sea since the start of the year.

These figures do not take into account the latest wave of migrants.

Last year during the same period from January to July a total of 93,000 people had been recorded arriving in Italy by sea.

Since 2014 over 400,000 migrants have made the treacherous journey to Italy by boat.

Italy has launched a $1.6 million campaign titled "Aware Migrants" that targets 15 countries in West and North Africa that warns migrants about the dangers of making the crossing over the Mediterranean, and the ruthless nature of the smugglers that offer to facilitate the journey.

Migrant deaths in the Mediterranean have hit the 3,000 mark this year according to the International Organization for Migrations (IOM).