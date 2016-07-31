Tens of thousands of supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gather for demonstrations in the German city of Cologne on Sunday, following the failed coup attempt on July 15.

Up to 30,000 people are expected to attend the rally organised by the Union of European-Turkish Democrats (UETD) according to police.

The North Rhine-Westphalia state, where Cologne is located, is home to about one third of Germany's three-million strong Turkish community.

At the same time, several counter-demonstrations, including one by the far-right activists, are due to take place, sparking fears of clashes.

Ahead of Sunday's demonstrations, security services in Germany sought to head-off any potential violence between supporters and counter demonstrators.

"We assume the atmosphere will be emotionally charged," police chief Juergen Mathies told Die Welt newspaper. "We are prepared for particular forms of violence."