Armed men who seized a police station in the Armenian capital Yerevan surrendered to the authorities on Sunday after a two-week stand-off, the country's National Security Service said.

"The anti-terrorist operation is over," the service said in a statement, adding that the authorities had "forced the members of the armed group to lay down their arms".

"Twenty terrorists have been taken prisoner," the police said.

A group of around 30 gunmen had originally seized the police station on July 17, killing a police officer, wounding two others and taking nine people hostage.

After a week, the group had released all its hostages, including two senior police officers, but later took four doctors hostage and refused to surrender. The doctors were also eventually released.

A second policeman, outside the building, was killed on Saturday, when the police had given the men an ultimatum to surrender.

Several gunmen were also wounded during the 14 day stand-off.

The gunmen demanded the release of political prisoners including opposition leader Jirair Sefilian, an opposition leader accused by the authorities of plotting civil unrest. Sefilian was jailed in June over allegations of illegally possessing weapons

In a sign of the deep divisions within Armenian society, the gunmen had attracted sympathy from several thousand opposition protestors, leading to street clashes with police.