Khizr Khan and his wife Ghazala Khan, parents of Humayun Khan, a slain US Army captain, took stage during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Philadelphia last week. His wife stood silently during her husband's heartfelt and beautifully rousing six-minute long address.

While most viewers clearly saw a grief-stricken mother standing silently in solidarity with her husband, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump saw her solemn demineur as a weakness and took license in attacking her on Sunday.

"If you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably, maybe she wasn't allowed to have anything to say. You tell me," Trump said during an interview with with ABC news' George Stephanopoulos.

The backlash of his latest remarks have already garnered fierce rebuke from many politicians across the aisles, as well as Mrs. Khan herself.

Appearing on MSNBC's Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, Mrs. Khan explained that she has decided not to speak on stage due to her fears of being "overcome emotionally".

"Please. I am very upset when I heard when he said that I didn't say anything. I was in pain. If you were in pain you fight or you don't say anything, I'm not a fighter, I can't fight. So the best thing I do was quiet," Ghazala said in another interview with ABC's Today.