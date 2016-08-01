American Jimmy Walker broke through for his first major title with a one-shot win over Jason Day in the PGA Championship after playing 36 gruelling holes at water-logged Baltusrol on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Texan calmly canned a three-foot par putt to cap a wire-to-wire win with steely precision, shooting a final-round 67 to finish on 14-under-par 266.

His victory was far from routine, however.

"It was a battle the whole day," said Walker, a five-time winner on the US tour.

Walker had to return to the classic championship course early Sunday morning to play his entire third round after heavy rain and thunderstorms suspended play on Saturday, and shot two-under 68 for a one-shot lead going into the final 18.

He then had to fend off major winners Day and Henrik Stenson breathing down his neck in the final round, but came out shining with a one-two punch after the turn to set up victory.

Holding a one-shot lead over both world number one and defending champion Day and British Open winner Stenson, Walker holed out from a greenside bunker to birdie the 10th.

Walker then rolled in a left-to-right curling, 30-foot uphill putt for birdie at the 11th to extend his lead to two over Australia's Day.

He widened the lead to three with a birdie putt that curled around the lip and in at the 17th.

But Day put on the pressure, reaching the par-five 18th in two. He rolled in the eagle putt for 67 to close the gap to one, as Walker, playing in the final pairing, looked on from back in the fairway.

"I made the birdie (on 17) but sometimes things just don't come easy and golf is not an easy game, and Jason is a true champion," Walker said.

"I wouldn't expect anything less, an eagle at the last. That's unreal. So it really put it on me to make a par (on 18)."