WORLD
1 MIN READ
Donald Trump vs US media
Trump perceives various US media outlets as major opponents in his election campaign.
Donald Trump vs US media
Donald Trump / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2016

Known for his controversial statements, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump perceives various US media outlets as major opponents in his election campaign.

Trump has made some scathing remarks about US media outlets and has publically dubbed many journalists as biased and dishonest.

He referred to CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post's "biased" election coverage to substantiate his claim, saying, "The press should be ashamed of itself.

"You make me look bad. I think the media in many cases is made up of not very good people."

Several media outlets continued their coverage of his controversial comments notwithstanding his withering attacks on them.

Recommended

Here are some things Trump has said about mainstream US media outlets.

Author: Azam Khan

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake