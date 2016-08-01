Muslims attended Catholic mass in churches in several parts of France on Sunday, praying in solidarity after French priest Jacques Hamel was murdered in a DAESH-claimed attack in the Normandy town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray.

Over 100 Muslims gathered in the 11th-century cathedral of Rouen where 2,000 faithful filled the church to honour the 85-year old priest.

"I thank you in the name of all Christians," Rouen Archbishop Dominique Lebrun told them. "In this way you are affirming that you reject death and violence in the name of God."

A few policemen and soldiers guarded the church outside without conducting any searches.

In the southern city of Nice, where another DAESH terrorist rammed a truck into crowds on July 14, claiming 84 lives, local imam Otaman Aissaoui led a delegation of Muslims to a Catholic mass.

"Being united is a response to the act of horror and barbarism," Aissaoui said.

In Notre Dame church, Bordeaux's top imam Tareq Oubrou led another service honouring the priest.

Muslims in Italy also prayed in solidarity at the Santa Maria Trastevere church in Rome.