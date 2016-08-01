According to British newspaper The Times, Conservative British MP Sir Edward Garnier was paid $152,951 in February 2015 "to co-research and author a document titled ‘A Report on the Rule of Law and Respect for Human Rights in Turkey'."

Turkey's government accuses Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), headed by US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, of organising July 15's coup attempt.

The newspaper says the report "focused exclusively on actions by the Turkish government against Gulen-linked organisations." FETO had already been listed as a terrorist organisation when the report was written.

The research was commissioned by The Journalists and Writers Foundation (JWF), an Istanbul based Gulenist-linked organisation that still designates Gulen as its honorary president.

The publication said, "Sir Edward insists that he and the other authors of the report are not supporters or adherents of the Gulen movement, but wrote the report as independent English lawyers based on the evidence we had reviewed."

The report was sent to prominent figures in British politics, including former Prime Minister David Cameron and former Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond.

The Conservative MP for Harborough stood against UK's support for Turkey's accession to the EU during a Commons debate in March, alleging "serial and appalling human rights and rule of law abuses by the Turkish government."

"Although he mentioned his contribution to the report in his Commons statement, he did not reveal that it had been commissioned by a group linked to the Gulen movement," the newspaper added.