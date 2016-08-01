A Russian military helicopter was shot down in Syria's Idlib province on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Russian Defence Ministry, the official state-owned TASS news agency reported.

The Mi-8 helicopter, carrying three crewmembers and two officers, was en route to the Hmeymim Air Base in Aleppo when it was shot down by fire from the ground.

"Those who were aboard the helicopter, according to information from the Defense Ministry, have died heroically because they were attempting to steer the machine to minimise the casualties on the ground," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Images shared on social media purportedly showed a dead man stripped of his clothes. His Russian identity documents also taken from the crashed helicopter.

Meanwhile some twitter users also questioned the Russian Defence Ministry's version of the situation, pointing out that the crashed helicopter was equipped with rocket pods.