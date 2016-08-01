Voters in Tokyo elected their first woman governor on Sunday after two predecessors stepped down over financial scams that clouded the city's preparations to host the 2020 summer Olympic Games.

Yuriko Koike, Japan's first female defence minister, beat former bureaucrat and fellow member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Liberal Democratic Party, Hiroya Masuda, as well as liberal journalist Shuntaro Torigoe, according to an exit poll by shared by public broadcaster NHK.

The NHK exit poll showed Masuda was in second place, while Torigoe, a 76-year-old cancer survivor who was backed by several opposition parties, trailed both.

"Taking this result very heavily, as the new governor, I would like to move forward firmly with the administration of the metropolis," Koike told her supporters after the results were shared.

Tokyo, a city of some 13.5 million people, faces a number of problems such as an aging population, daycare shortage, and the ever-present possibility of a big earthquake.

Tokyo's economy and Olympics 2020

One of the big issues in the election campaign was the 2020 Olympics, which Japan hopes will spur its strugglingeconomy after decades of deflation. Construction of the main stadium has been delayed and the original logo for the games had to be scrapped after plagiarism accusations.

After the resignations of the city's two previous governors, Koike will be responsible for saving Tokyo's reputation as host for the games. She will travel to Rio de Janeiro to accept the Olympic flag as the next host.

"The Olympics are right in front of us. I want to use them as a chance to build a new Tokyo for beyond 2020," Koike said when the campaign began.