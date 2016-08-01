All members of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and affiliated committees have resigned as part of a nationwide investigation into the July 15 coup attempt, the federation said in a statement on Sunday.

The federation said its affiliated committees, including the arbitration board, disciplinary committee, referees board and anti-doping committee, resigned for the sake of a "safety of inspection" against the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

The US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen and his terrorist organisation have been accused of orchestrating the coup attempt on Turkey's government.

Following the security checks, FETO-linked members' resignation will be accepted while those proven with no links to the group will return to their duties within the federation.

The cleric was also blamed for a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state.