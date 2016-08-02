The US launched a new military campaign against DAESH in Libya on Monday, bombing the positions of the terrorist organisation in response to the UN backed unity government's calls to repulse the terrorists from its former stronghold Sirte.

Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said this was the first strike of a new campaign which does not have "an end point at this particular moment in time."

"We want to strike at ISIL[DAESH] anywhere it raises its head, Libya is one of those places."

Prime Minister Fayez Seraj said, "The presidency council, as the general army commander, has made a request for direct US support to carry out specific air strikes."

"The first strikes started today in positions in Sirte, causing major casualties," Seraj added.

The terrorists seized the Mediterranean coastal city last year, but the Libyan forces have been fighting to take it over since May.