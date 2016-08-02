WORLD
3 MIN READ
Can you hear them now, Donald Trump?
Muslim women make their voices heard after Trump comments the mother of a fallen US Muslim soldier 'wasn't allowed to have anything to say' when standing next to her husband who spoke earlier at the DNC.
Can you hear them now, Donald Trump?
Ghazala Khan (L) and her husband Khizr Khan (R) whose son Humayun was killed serving in the US Army, challenge Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to read the US Constitution, at the DNC in Philadelphia, US. July 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2016

Muslim women aren't too happy with Donald Trump right now.

Trump's latest remarks concern the family of Captain Humayun Khan, a US army captain killed in Iraq.

At the recent Democratic National Convention, the parents of Captain Khan expressed concern over Trump's policies and expressed the importance for peace and unity.

Trump responded by commenting Khizr Khan's wife, Ghazala, did not make any comments during the speech and "maybe she was not allowed to have anything to say".

Ghazala Khan responded to Trump's remarks with an op-ed published on The Washington Post, saying she opted not to speak as she was overcome with emotion and could "hardly control" herself before she walked onto the convention stage.

The backlash has been swift. Muslim women have responded to Trump's remark with the empowering hashtag #canyouhearusnow.

Started by the Council on American Islamic Relations, the hashtag aims to show that Muslim women have the power to speak out and that they are not oppressed.

The response hashtagged #canyouhearusnow has been outstanding, ranging from the empowering to the hilarious, coming from a mix of Muslim women from different ethnic backgrounds. Non-Muslims also expressed support and respect for the response to Trump's remarks.

A great number of the tweets show Muslim women all over the world celebrating their various accomplishments. They point to what they have achieved in their different career paths, be it in politics, science or business all while juggling other causes that they deem important.

Recommended

Some responded to Trump's remarks with calls for unity, love and compassion. Some of those tweeting are activists, campaigning for justice and intolerance against hatred and terrorism.

A number of tweets cited Malala Yousafzai, the prominent Pakistani activist who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize, as a powerful example of a woman who makes her voice heard. Malala was shot by the Taliban because she campaigned for girls to be given the right to education.

Some decided to deal with Trump's remarks with the only way they know how: humour.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible