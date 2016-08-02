The coup attempt in Turkey, which was staged by the FETO terrorist organisation on July 15th, saw women take to the streets to defend the future of democracy in Turkey.

Putschists closed Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge (now renamed July 15 Martyrs' Bridge), raided different state departments and took some military generals hostage. Additionally, they bombed buildings and fired bullets randomly at civilians from helicopters.

A total of 238 people were martyred in the coup attempt. According to the Istanbul Governor's office, nine women were martyred in Ankara, two of whom were security forces. Four women were also martyred in Istanbul.

Heroic women

Fikriye Temel, 74, became famous on social media when a young boy took her photo holding a stick while people gathered to defend the Presidential Complex in Beştepe, Ankara.

The image was immediately shared on social media and people were saying "Maybe you can't stand against a tank with a stick, but your patriotism shows your side."

She has witnessed three coups and in the last coup attempt, she was waiting for the signal to go out to the streets to resist.

The Turkish Presidency of Religious Affairs, Mehmet Görmez, called on people to resist the coup attempt.

"When I heard that I felt enlightened," she said.

On the evening of the failed coup, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the nation via FaceTime to take to the streets against putschists.

Fikriye recalled: "My daughter said ‘Maybe we should stay.' I said 'No! Let's go!'"

She talked about the mystery of the stick and defines it as a "machine gun," against those who were bombing the Complex.

Fikriye is a diabetic patient, and when the putschists were bombing and firing with guns, she said that she got nervous, and her mouth went dry.