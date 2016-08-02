Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday said the West supports terrorism and backs coups.

Addressing international investors in Ankara, Erdoğan said the coup attempt had actors inside Turkey, but the scene was written outside the country.

"I'm asking now whether the west supports terrorism or not? Is the West standing by democracy or by coups and terror?

"Unfortunately, the West does support terrorism and stands by coups."

Erdoğan criticised the West's approach after the failed coup in Turkey.

"I must say clearly that just as in our fight against other terror organisations, we have not received the support from our allies the way we had expected during and after the coup attempt."