Turkey had emerged stronger and its economy was "still steady as a rock" despite the attempted coup last month, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday.

Addressing an anti-coup rally in Ankara via video link, Yildirim said, "Our economy is still steady as a rock, there wasn't even a minor economic shock. But, this situation disturbed some parties."

Yildirim said those 'unnerved' included Standard and Poor's, the credit-rating agency that downgraded Turkey's economic outlook.

"They downgraded Turkey's rating. Let it be, let them drop Turkey's rating. We do not stand still with the help of their rating."

"Our democracy and rule of law are also stronger than before the attempted coup."

The US-based international credit rating agency downgraded Turkey's main sovereign rating from BB+/B to BB/B on July 20, five days after the failed coup attempt to little effect.