TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish PM: Economy stronger after failed coup attempt
Turkish PM Binali Yildirim says the failed coup has strengthened rule of law in the country
Turkish PM: Economy stronger after failed coup attempt
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is seen addressing a rally in Ankara via video link. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 2, 2016

Turkey had emerged stronger and its economy was "still steady as a rock" despite the attempted coup last month, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Monday.

Addressing an anti-coup rally in Ankara via video link, Yildirim said, "Our economy is still steady as a rock, there wasn't even a minor economic shock. But, this situation disturbed some parties."

Yildirim said those 'unnerved' included Standard and Poor's, the credit-rating agency that downgraded Turkey's economic outlook.

"They downgraded Turkey's rating. Let it be, let them drop Turkey's rating. We do not stand still with the help of their rating."

"Our democracy and rule of law are also stronger than before the attempted coup."

The US-based international credit rating agency downgraded Turkey's main sovereign rating from BB+/B to BB/B on July 20, five days after the failed coup attempt to little effect.

Recommended

Credit rating agency Moody's on July 18 said it was reviewing Turkey's credit rating.

The Turkish government has said the failed coup attempt was orchestrated by followers of Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) leader Fetullah Gulen.

FETO is considered a terror organisation by Turkey, its leader is on Turkey's most wanted terrorists' list and is accused of establishing and leading a "parallel state," composed of a network of followers who have infiltrated the judiciary, police force, army and other state agencies in order to control these institutions.

An extensive investigation into the organisation began after FETO was accused of attempting to overthrow the democratically elected Turkish government via a judicial coup in December 2013.

The failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016, resulted in the deaths of at least 246 people and wounded over 2,200. Turkey has requested the extradition Gulen from the US, where he lives in self-imposed exile.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan