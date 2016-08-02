More than 300 soldiers including generals, who are suspected of having links to the July 15 coup attempt remain at large, Turkish National Defence Minister Fikri Işık said on Monday.

"There are 311 soldiers including 9 generals who are on the run," Işık told Turkish media adding that efforts were underway to find them.

There is also a group of pro-coup soldiers who fled to Greece with a helicopter after the coup attempt failed.

A Turkish military helicopter landed in the northern Greek city of Alexandroupolis with eight men on board.

The soldiers then requested political asylum.

Işık also commented on the closure of military schools as part of a series of key decisions made in the aftermath of the deadly coup attempt, which martyred more than 230 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

The minister said the decision would affect 3,900 students in military schools.

"These schools are used as strongholds of Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO). We have carried out technical analyses. The Measuring, Selection and Placement Center [OSYM] started administering the military school entrance exam in 2000. The exam questions between 2000-2014 were all leaked," he said.