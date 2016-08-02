The New York government will prevent nearly 3,000 registered sex offenders on parole from playing mobile game Pokémon GO in an attempt to safeguard children from possible assaults.

Even though the game has become so popular, New York governor Andrew Cuomo ordered New York Department of Corrections to ban access to the game as well as several others, the governor's office said in a statement.

"Protecting New York's children is priority number one and, as technology evolves, we must ensure these advances don't become new avenues for dangerous predators to prey on new victims," the statement read.

Cuomo also wrote a letter to software developer Niantic, Inc. on Monday requesting their help in making sure Pokémons will not pop up anywhere near an offender's home .

"The state has taken action to prohibit sex offenders from using this game, but we need your assistance to make certain that sex offenders will not continue to use Pokémon GO by technologically barring their use," he said in the letter.