Donald Trump on Monday lambasted Democratic presidential nomination dropout Bernie Sanders for giving into Hillary Clinton's nomination on Monday, saying Sanders "made a deal with the devil."

"She's the devil. He made a deal with the devil," Trump said referring to the agreement between the Vermont senator and Clinton.

"They are talking about Bernie cause he made a bad deal. He should have not made a deal. He would have gone down as doing something really important," Trump said.

"Once he made that deal, and believe me he has buyer's remorse. You know this guy has buyer's remorse."

Trump was speaking about a symbolic show of party unity during the Democratic National Convention when Sanders told the chairwoman from the convention floor that Hillary Clinton should be selected as the party's nominee.

During a town hall event in Columbus, Ohio, the Republican nominee also told supporters he thought the November election might be "rigged".

In the past few days Trump has faced criticism following his controversial comments about the Gold Star parents of a Muslim soldier killed in Iraq. Trump's presidential campaign appealed to Capitol Hill for support as his attacks on Khizr Khan and Ghazala Khan, the parents of a decorated American soldier killed in Iraq, drew sharp rebukes from fellow party members.

Trump's criticism of the Khans, who took the stage at last week's Democratic convention, sparked growing concern and dismay from Republican lawmakers responding to the latest Trump outburst to blindside his party colleagues.

Republican Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war and the most prominent veteran in Congress, along with the commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, joined the chorus of condemnation, reflecting the highly regarded place the military and its veterans hold with many in the United States.

Trump's dispute with the Khans has dominated the White House campaign in recent days and underlined the uneasy alliance between many leading Republicans and the party's freewheeling, unorthodox nominee for the November 8 election.

Rob Wasinger, a onetime congressional candidate who has been working for the Trump camp on congressional outreach, sent an email to senior Senate aides saying, "We want to get several member statements out today on this, and would really appreciate your help."

A similar appeal was made to Republicans in the House of Representatives, according to a senior aide.