Turkish authorities on Tuesday revealed the identities of several generals who've been on the run since the failed coup on July 15.

According to a military source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with media, two rear admirals, four commodores and a brigadier general are among the fugitives.

On Monday, Turkish Minister of Defense Fikri Işık said 311 soldiers, including nine generals and admirals, remained at large after the deadly coup attempt.

Turkey's government has repeatedly said the deadly coup attempt, which martyred more than 230 people and injured nearly 2,200 others, was organised by the followers of US-based preacher, Fetullah Gülen and his terrorist organisation FETO.

The high-ranking officers were identified as Rear Admiral Hayrettin İmran, Commodores Ayhan Bay, Nazmi Ekinci and İrfan ArabacI.