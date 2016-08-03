TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Identities of pro-coup fugitives released
Rear Admiral Mustafa Zeki Uğurlu and Commodores Ayhan Bay and İrfan ArabacI are among the fugitives still on the run.
Identities of pro-coup fugitives released
According to a military source, two rear admirals, four commodores and a brigadier general are among the fugitives. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 3, 2016

Turkish authorities on Tuesday revealed the identities of several generals who've been on the run since the failed coup on July 15.

According to a military source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with media, two rear admirals, four commodores and a brigadier general are among the fugitives.

On Monday, Turkish Minister of Defense Fikri Işık said 311 soldiers, including nine generals and admirals, remained at large after the deadly coup attempt.

Turkey's government has repeatedly said the deadly coup attempt, which martyred more than 230 people and injured nearly 2,200 others, was organised by the followers of US-based preacher, Fetullah Gülen and his terrorist organisation FETO.

The high-ranking officers were identified as Rear Admiral Hayrettin İmran, Commodores Ayhan Bay, Nazmi Ekinci and İrfan ArabacI.

Recommended

İmran is also the former commander of a naval base in the Golcuk district in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

Another fugitive, Brigadier General Ali Kalyoncu, was the one who had reportedly ordered the tanks to proceed toward the center of the capital Ankara on the night of the bloody putsch.

The same source said the fugitive officers escaped in a boat belonging to the Turkish coast guard after reaching a pier in the İzmit district of Kocaeli province.

In addition, the police failed to get testimonies from Rear Admiral Mustafa Zeki Uğurlu and Commodore Ali Suat, for whom an arrest warrant was issued as part of a probe into parallel state members within the Turkish army.

The parallel state, a movement led by Gülen and his supporters, is a purported group of Turkish bureaucrats and senior officials embedded in the country's institutions, including the judiciary and police, who are allegedly trying to undermine the Turkish government.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan