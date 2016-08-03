Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt delivered a scathing critique of the European Union's reaction to the failed coup attempt in Turkey, asking whether Brussels was "asleep or just ignorant?"

In his column for Politico titled 'Europe, Stand up for Erdogan', Bildt said EU leaders had "responded tepidly" to July's attempted coup, which Turkey has repeatedly said was carried out by supporters of US-based Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) leader Fethullah Gulen.

"There was no sign of senior EU representatives afterwards flying [to] Turkey in support of an accession country facing the gravest threat to its constitutional order yet," Bildt wrote.

"Instead, Europe's leaders immediately began to question measures taken by the Turkish authorities to cleanse from power any elements thought to be associated with the Gulen movement."

"When Turkey asked for derogation from the European Convention on Human Rights, EU leaders howled with disapproval, forgetting that France did the same after the November terror attacks in Paris. There is no question that Turkey has the right to, and indeed must, take measures to safeguard itself against forces trying to topple its constitutional order," he added.