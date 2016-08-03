A newly released study commissioned by the Associated Press (AP) found that the waters in many of Rio's Olympic venues are so badly polluted, that ingesting just ‘three teaspoons' almost guarantees infection by adenovirus. This comes just days before the 2016 Olympic games are set to begin in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. This coincidentally is the first time the games have been hosted in South America.

1,400 of the nearly 11,500 Olympic athletes will be competing in Rio's dangerously polluted and feces infested waters, with athletes from 27 countries participating in a 10km open water marathon race.

Valerie Harwood, a biomedical expert, warned athletes saying,"Don't put your head under water."

On the bright side, getting infected doesn't necessarily equate to getting sick. Adenovirus is the cause of many medical conditions, affecting the respiratory, intestinal, and urinary tracts.

Diarrhea, pneumonia, bladder infections, and many more illnesses are linked with this infection; worst of which are neurologic diseases and very rarely, death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

People with strong immune systems do have a better chance of fighting infection, and may only catch the common cold or not get sick at all.

But experts have also warned that just breathing the air in Rio can be deadly. According to Rio's government's data, and testing done by Reuters, the levels of carcenigic particulate matter (PM10) is far beyond what the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers safe.

Since 2008, data shows that PM10, one of the most deadly and dangerous air pollutants known, has consistently been between two and three times above the limits set by the WHO.

Studies have also shown that the world-renowned Rio beaches are teeming with dangerous drug-resistant "super bacteria". In one study reviewed in September, the microbes (which are normally only found in hospitals) were present at five of Rio's most popular beaches, including the open-water and triathlon swimming venue, Copacabana beach. The other beaches were Ipanema, Leblon, Botafogo and Flamengo beaches; all popular tourist destinations.

Along with the high likelihood of getting violently ill from just being in Rio, there is a more nefarious element to consider. Organised crime rings, snatch and grab artists, muggers, and murderers are an ever-present fixture in the busy city.

Rio is often listed as one of the most dangerous cities in the world. In recent weeks, a decomposing body was found floating in Guanabara bay, the Olympic sailing venue, and just weeks earlier, human body parts washed up in front of the Olympic Beach Volleyball Arena.