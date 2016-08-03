Russia's health ministry has confirmed 21 cases of anthrax, including one fatality, after an unusual heatwave melted permafrost in its remote far north, releasing potentially lethal spores from the soil.

Russian health minister Veronika Skvortsova has said that there was no threat of the outbreak spreading beyond the Yamalo-Nenets region.

"The anthrax outbreak is under control and we hope it soon stabilises and subsides," she said. The health minister has said that the Emergency Situations Ministry has set up 80 tents to organise a camp for victims of the outbreak.

The Yamalo-Nenets region, 2,000 kilometres northeast of Moscow, has been under quarantine for a week after the deadly bacterium infected at least nine nomadic reindeer herders and their animals.

"Unfortunately 20 people had their (anthrax) diagnosis confirmed," a spokeswoman for the Yamalo-Nenets regional authorities told RIA Novosti news agency.

A 12-year-old boy is reportedly the first anthrax fatality in Russia since a major outbreak 75 years ago. This treatable disease is also known as the "Siberian plague".