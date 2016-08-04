Riot police in Zimbabwe used batons, tear gas and water cannon on protestors, who had gathered in Harare to protest the handling of the economy by President Robert Mugabe's government.

The 92-year-old president, who has ruled Zimbabwe since it gained independence from Britain in 1980, has recently been under increasing pressure from citizens as well as veteran allies to step down.

Hundreds of people marched on the streets of the country's capital against government plans to introduce local bank notes, as authorities grapple with a serious dollar crunch.

Many of the marchers wore the national flag around their necks — seen as a symbol of a surge in recent protests — while unemployed graduates wore academic gowns and others held wooden Christian crosses.

Among the slogans on placards were "Once Liberator, Now Oppressor", "Mugabe Must Go" and "You Have Failed Mr Mugabe."

Police kept watch while the marchers presented a petition at the Ministry of Finance office in central Harare.

As the protestors approached the Parliament building they were baton charged and tear gassed by law enforcement personnel.

Speaking out

Several people were wounded in the police action while fleeing crowds also resorted to stone pelting in response. The police beat at least three reporters, including a BBC journalist, and broke his camera as well.

"One of our members was beaten up and seriously injured. We are trying to establish where he has been taken," Rodwell Nyika, of the Zimbabwe Coalition for Unemployed Graduates, told AFP.

Fellow protester Samuel Meso said: "We were protesting peacefully and this is what we get."

The graduates had been denied police permission to march in Harare, but they joined a separate protest against government plans to introduce bond notes — a local token currency equivalent to the US dollar.

Many Zimbabweans fear the bond notes could revive the hyperinflation that destroyed the economy in 2008 and 2009.

"We don't want bond notes because they will wipe out the few US dollars left. They have come to destroy the country. We do not want them," said protester Wesley Chawada, who was waving the old Zimbabwean dollar currency, which was dumped in 2009.

Former vice president Joice Mujuru on Tuesday challenged the planned issuance of the bond notes at the Constitutional Court.

Demonstrators also denounced Mugabe, accusing ZANU-PF of failing to create up to 2.2 million jobs that it had promised during its campaign for the 2013 presidential vote, which Mugabe won amid opposition charges of rigging.

"Mugabe just quit, I will forgive you," read one placard, while another said, "No to police state, you have failed Mr Mugabe."