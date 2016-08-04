Government soldiers and security forces in South Sudan executed civilians, gang raped women and girls last month during an escalation of violence, the UN Human Rights chief said on Thursday.

The bloodshed erupted between the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA) loyal to President Salva Kiir and forces of the rival first Vice President Riek Machar in and around the capital city, Juba, on July 7.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said to the 15-member Council that hundreds of fighters and civilians were killed during the violence.

Zeid said at least 217 cases of sexual violence in Juba had been documented during the period of July 8-25.

According to the witnesses and aid workers, mostly Nuer women who sheltered outside the main UN camp in Juba were abused in the widespread violence.

"While some civilians were killed in crossfire between the fighting forces, others were reportedly summarily executed by Government (SPLA) soldiers, who appear to have specifically targeted people of Nuer origin," Zeid said in a statement.