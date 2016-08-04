Turkey's Fenerbahce bowed out of the race for a UEFA Champions League play-offs spot after losing 3-1 to AS Monaco in the third qualifying round on Wednesday.

Monaco played host to the Turkish giants at the Stade Louis II looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg and they wasted little time in opening the scoring before going to win 3-1 on the night and progress to the play-offs.

Radamel Falcao, wearing the captain's armband, played in strike partner Valere Germain and his shot beat goalkeeper Ertugrul Taskiran low at his near post to give Monaco a third-minute lead.