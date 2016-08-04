The White House has rubbished claims that $400 million in cash paid to Iran soon after the release of five Americans detained by Tehran was a ransom.

The five prisoners, including Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, were released in January in exchange for seven Iranians held by the US on charges of sanctions violations.

The prisoner exchange coincided with the lifting of international sanctions on Iran.

At the time, the US also airlifted $400 million to Iran, saying it was the first instalment as part of a $1.7 billion settlement that was agreed at the Iran-US Claims Tribunal in The Hague. The amount pertained to a failed deal between the two countries involving the purchase of US military equipment by Iran before its 1979 revolution.

An unmarked cargo plane airlifted $400 million worth of euros, Swiss francs and other currencies to Iran, said Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in its article quoting officials from the US and Europe as well as congressional staff who had been briefed on the operation afterwards.

According to WSJ, Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas who is a staunch opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, accused President Barack Obama of paying "a $1.7 billion ransom to the ayatollahs for US hostages."

Representative Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, on Wednesday sent a letter to Secretary of State John Kerry asking him to appear at a future committee hearing to discuss the payment.

On Wednesday, White House spokesman Josh Earnest rejected suggestions the money transfer to Iran was ransom or a secret payment.

"The United States, under President Obama, has not paid a ransom to secure the release of Americans unjustly detained in Iran and we're not going to pay a ransom," he said in response to the WSJ article.

Earnest said Republicans, who have long opposed the Iran nuclear deal, are seizing on how the money was paid to Iran as a way to undermine the deal. "They're struggling to justify their opposition to our engagement with Iran," he told a briefing.