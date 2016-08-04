Iran has executed 20 prisoners for suspected attacks on security forces and committing several murders, state media reported on Thursday.

"These people had committed murders... killed women and children, caused destructions and acted against the security and killed Sunni religious leaders in some Kurdish regions," IRIB television quoted Prosecutor General Mohammad Javad Montazeri as saying.

State news agency IRNA said members of the Tawhid and Jihad group were executed on Tuesday. Iran's intelligence ministry on Wednesday issued a statement detailing 24 armed attacks between 2009 and 2011, including bombings and robberies, apparently by a single group.

The ministry said the group was responsible for the deaths of 21 people in three western provinces in that time span, the ministry said.