The United States has designated Pakistani Taliban breakaway faction - Jamaat-ul-Alhrar - a global terrorist organisation.

The group is believed to be behind a number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan and outside in the recent months. The group is also suspected of having a role in the terrorist attacks in the Paris and Brussels.

The US State Department said the designation of the group as global terrorist is a powerful tool against the Taliban group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and the bombing suspect Mohamed Abrini because it puts the public on notice that they are "actively engaged in terrorism" and imposes strict financial sanctions on them.

Why Jamaat-ul-Ahrar blacklisted?

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has been blamed for several attacks in Pakistan, including a suicide bombing in March targeting Christians celebrating Easter in Lahore. At least 70 people, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 300 injured.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar was founded in August 2014 by Abdul Wali alias Umar Khalid Khurassani, a former leader of a Pakistani Taliban and is said to be based in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region, the department said.

The group was also allegedly involved in the killings of two Pakistani employees of the US consulate in Peshawar a few months back.

Nizam Khan Dawar, an analyst on militacy and tribal issues in Pakistan and Afghanistan, said the decision to declare Jamaat-ul-Ahrar as global terrorist group was a positive one but its too late.