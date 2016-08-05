Israel's illegal settlement policy and its actions against the Palestinians have been likened to 'genocide' in a wide-ranging policy document issued by the Movement for Black Lives.

In the comprehensive document which addressed the federal policies of the United States, the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of 50 organizations that also encompasses the Black Lives Matter network, called for invest/divest campaigns that would end military aid to Israel, which it termed an 'apartheid' state.

"Approximately 3 billion dollars in US aid is allocated to Israel, a state that practices systematic discrimination and has maintained a military occupation of Palestine for decades," the policy platform, released on Monday, said.

"The US justifies and advances the global war on terror via its alliance with Israel and is complicit in the genocide taking place against the Palestinian people," it added.

The policy document lists six demands, which the Movement for Black Lives said 'articulated' its vision.

The six core demands are built around criminal justice, reparations, investment and divestment, economic justice, community control, and political power.

Although the document, titled 'Vision for Black Lives', focuses largely on domestic policies in the US, the Movement for Black Lives said it had 'a shared struggle with all oppressed people'.

And the continuing US military aid to Israel was not only 'diverting funds from domestic education and social programs' but also made Washington complicit in the abuses committed by the Israeli government, it said.