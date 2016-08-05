Egypt's military announced on Thursday that it had killed Abu Duaa al-Ansari, whom it identified as the leader of the Sinai branch of DAESH.

The chief spokesman for the military, Brigadier General Mohammed Samir, said that a series of air strikes near el-Arish, the largest town in the Sinai Peninsula, had also killed 45 other DAESH terrorists.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from the DAESH-affiliated militant group Sinai Province.

The army did not say when the strikes took place.

"This successful operation confirms the pledges of the armed forces to avenge their martyrs and... pursue all the terrorist elements and leaders wherever they are found until Egypt and its great people enjoy security and stability," the military said.

Hundreds of soldiers and policemen have been killed in an insurgency since mid-2013, when then army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted President Mohamed Morsi following mass protests.

Most of the violence has taken place in northern Sinai, where pro-DAESH militants are based.