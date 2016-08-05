Indian security forces shot dead three curfew-defying protesters in the disputed region of Kashmir, bringing the death toll to 55 since unrest erupted following the killing of a local separatist leader in early July.

The recent protests triggered in July over the killing of Burhan Wani, 22, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, a separatist group.

In Friday's shootings, two protesters were killed in the west of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir state's summer capital, and one in the north of the city after crowds began attacking police and paramilitary positions following Friday prayers, a senior police officer said.

More than 100 people were wounded including several police officers, the police officer said, speaking on the condition he was not named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

India has urged its security forces to act with restraint as they try to keep protesters off the streets and quell near-daily violence that has flared since July 9, but some have accused troops of using excessive force to control the protests.