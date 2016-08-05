European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has opposed calls to end European Union membership talks with Turkey's due to the state of emergency declared in the country after the deadly July 15 coup attempt.

In an exclusive interview with German public television ARD on Thursday, Juncker said: "If one now, at this juncture, gives Turkey the impression that, no matter how, the EU would not be ready to take in Turkey, then I would call that a grave foreign policy mistake."

Juncker's remarks come after Austria's Chancellor Christian Kern called for an end to Turkey's accession talks. On Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner, Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) also backed the potential move.

Juncker rejected these calls and stated that ending accession talks with a candidate country would only be possible by a unanimous decision of all 28 member states. Ending EU membership talks with Turkey would not be helpful in addressing the current problems, he added.

"And at this precise moment I do not see willingness of all member states towards that."