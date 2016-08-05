Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned countries that the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) poses a serious threat to all nations in which it has established itself, not only Turkey.

He said the coup attempt revealed the "dark side", "sneaky plans" and "main motives" of the FETO.

The comments were made during a joint press conference between Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in the capital, Ankara.

During their talks, Erdogan said they discussed both bilateral relations, as well as last month's coup attempt and U.S.-based preacher Fetullah Gulen's role in it.

Erdogan described the events on the night of the attempted coup as a betrayal.

"On the night of July 15, our country was subjected to one of the most despicable, most reckless and bloodiest betrayals in our political history," he said. "FETO poses a threat not only to Turkey, but also to all countries where it is present."

The Turkish president vowed to "resolutely maintain our struggle both at home and abroad."

He also praised Nazarbayev for being the first foreign president, who visited Turkey and showed solidarity following the foiled coup.

"I came here to declare that I am standing by Erdogan," Nazarbayev said. "Turkey is one of the most closest and reliable partners of Kazakhstan."