The 2016 Rio Olympic Games set to run from August 5 to 21 kick off today amidst multiple controversies that have dogged the Games in the lead-up to the opening ceremony. The event, expected to attract up to a half-a-million tourists, has been overshadowed by the Zika epidemic among other major issues, and has left many wondering whether the 2016 Olympic Games will be a success or a bust.

Zika threat

The Zika epidemic in Brazil prompted top scientists and doctors to send a letter to the World Health Organization prior to the games asking for a change of venue or a postponement for the Olympic Games, which the WHO subsequently rejected.

The Zika virus has been theorized to be one of the causative factors of microcephaly in newborns.

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a warning advising pregnant women and their partners against travelling to the Rio Olympics.

"CDC Recommends that pregnant women consider not travelling to the Olympics," the advisory says. "If you have a male partner who goes to the Olympics, you may be at risk for sexual transmission."

Contaminated waterways

Human excrement flows untreated from city hospitals and households into Rio de Janeiro's waterways, which are also contaminated with garbage and dead bodies. Scientists have discovered antibiotic-resistant super bacteria at a beach in Rio.

The alarming situation spurred a leading health expert to issue a warning, "Don't put your head under water."

An AP report found that swimmers who ingest just three teaspoons of water are almost certain to be infected with viruses that can cause stomach and respiratory illnesses, and more rarely, heart and brain inflammation.

"It's been decades and I see no improvement," said biologist Mario Moscatelli, an activist who has led the fight to clean up Rio's waterways for years. "The Guanabara Bay has been transformed into a latrine ... and unfortunately Rio de Janeiro missed the opportunity, maybe the last big opportunity" to clean it up.

Questionable conditions at the Olympic Village