Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) head Alexander Zhukov on Thursday said that Russia would be represented in most sports at the Rio Olympics, with 271 of its sportsmen and women cleared to participate ahead of the opening ceremony.

Russia's depleted team will comprise about 70 percent of the 387-strong squad originally named for the Rio Olympics.

Although Russian boxers, judokas and shooters were among those given last-minute approvals by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the aftermath of a doping scandal. Country's track-and-field athletes and weightlifters have already been barred over doping offences.

Russia narrowly avoided a complete ban over allegations its government and FSB security service systematically covered up widespread cheating.

The scandal has tarnished Russia's reputation as a sporting superpower and threatened to split the Olympic movement.

In July the IOC chose not to impose a blanket ban on all Russian athletes, instead directed sports federations to allow them to compete if they met a set of criteria, including a clean doping past and sufficient testing at international events.