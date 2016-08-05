At least 13 people were gunned down on Friday in a busy market area in a town in India's restive northeastern state of Assam, in the latest of a long line of violent incidents in the area.

The gunmen were wearing military uniforms to hide their identities, with Indian authorities accusing a regional separatist group of being responsible.

Unidentified attackers fired indiscriminately and threw hand grenades at the crowded weekly market in Kokrajhar – a town 220 km west of the state's commercial capital, Guwahati – eyewitnesses said.

One assailant was killed and security forces were in pursuit of around four others hiding in a nearby forest, Assam Police Chief Mukesh Sahay told reporters. Around 15 people were wounded in the attack.

Sahay said police had recovered an AK-47 rifle and explosives from the dead gunman, as well as a three-wheeler van the assailants had arrived in.

He blamed the outlawed National Democratic Front of Bodoland, Songbijit, a militant outfit fighting for a separate homeland for the indigenous Bodo tribespeople. The dead gunman was yet to be identified, said Sahay.

A senior Home Ministry official in New Delhi said preliminary reports indicated the attack, one of the deadliest in recent years in a region with a history of sectarian and separatist bloodshed, was carried out by the group.