The three-week regime siege of Aleppo has broken, Syrian rebels reported on Saturday, turning the tables on Russian-backed regime forces who are now on the defensive.

To the northeast, a Western-backed alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters scored a major victory against DAESH in the town of Manbij after a fierce two-month battle.

The developments have rocked the key northern province of Aleppo, a microcosm of Syria's chaotic multi-front war that has killed more than 280,000 people.

Rebel and regime forces have fought to control the provincial capital since mid-2012, transforming the former economic powerhouse into a divided, bombed-out city.

Opposition fighters have waged fierce assaults since July 31 to end the siege by regime forces of some 250,000 people in eastern Aleppo.

On Saturday, rebels successfully broke the siege by opening a new route into the city from the southwest, opposition officials said.

"Rebels break Aleppo's siege," tweeted the Istanbul-based opposition National Coalition.

Ahrar al-Sham rebel group also tweeted saying rebels had seized control of Ramussa on the southwestern edges of the city and "opened the route to Aleppo".

But state television said late Saturday the army had regained control of several key points in a military complex that rebels overran earlier.

"Our armed forces took control of the part of the artillery school that had been seized by terrorists... while (rebel) groups withdrew from points in the armament school," it said, citing a military source.

Al-Manar, the television station of the Lebanese group Hezbollah which is fighting alongside Syrian regime forces, denied that Ramussa had fallen or that the siege had been broken.

'A good omen'

Riad Hijab, head of the broad opposition body the High Negotiations Committee, tweeted: "The liberation of Ramussa and the breaking of the siege are a good omen for Syria's revolution."

Residents were on the streets firing celebratory shots into the air.

"Days ago, I was only thinking about how to get a bite to eat," said Ahmad Adna, a 46-year-old resident of eastern Aleppo.